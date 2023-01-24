MacKay Bridge reopens after crash sends 2 to hospital
Halifax's MacKay Bridge was closed for nearly three hours on Tuesday morning after a crash sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Closure snarled traffic on main arteries around Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S.
The bridge's operator posted a tweet about the closure at around 6:50 a.m.
Halifax Regional Police said officers were on scene investigating.
The bridge reopened around 9:45 a.m.
