MacKay Bridge reopens after crash sends 2 to hospital

Halifax's MacKay Bridge was closed for nearly three hours on Tuesday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bridge's operator posted a tweet about the closure at around 6:50 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police said officers were on scene investigating.

The bridge reopened around 9:45 a.m.

The closure snarled traffic on main arteries in and around Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., during the morning commute.

MORE TOP STORIES