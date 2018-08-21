Serious crash after truck seen driving wrong way on N.S. highway

There has been a serious crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 102 after a pickup truck was spotted driving the wrong way near Truro.

A section of Highway 102 is closed as RCMP investigate the crash at the Millbrook exit. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 12 in Brookfield.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police received a call Tuesday around 2:36 p.m. of a small red truck heading south in the northbound lanes of the divided highway. Before officers could get to the scene, Clarke said they heard word of the crash.

Police have not released any information on potential injuries or fatalities.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 12 as RCMP investigate the crash. (CBC/Craig Paisley)

Natalie McLean said she was in the passing lane of the highway in the Truro area with two children, aged eight and 10, when she spotted the truck.

"Just as we're headed down the hill toward some of the exits that go into Truro, there was a red pickup truck coming directly at us," she said in an interview.

McLean said she pushed her horn and the car next to her pulled over enough to allow her room to "stagger" into the next lane, all within a matter of seconds.

"The pickup truck kind of went over to the shoulder a little bit, so we avoided each other, but certainly it was a super, super close call. I was basically shell-shocked for the next half hour, 45 minutes after that."

By 5 p.m. on Tuesday, traffic backlog was more than 10 kilometres long and growing. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

She said by late Tuesday afternoon she was still somewhat in shock but had continued on her drive with the two children.

"Things could have been extremely tragic in the blink of an eye," said MacLean. "For the moment I'm just sort of getting us to our destination and thanking God that they were looking down on us today."

Highway 102 is Nova Scotia's busiest highway. It connects Halifax to the Truro area in central Nova Scotia.