Messy weather leads to car crashes and school closures

Messy weather led to a handful of crashes across the Halifax region Tuesday, including an early-morning one that shut down Highway 107 near Mineville and Lake Echo for about an hour.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said there were no serious injuries in the Highway 107 crash, which involved two cars. Tuesday's snowfall caused slow driving conditions on all the major routes.

"Given the weather conditions that we're being presented with today, it's very important for motorists to slow down, don't be in a rush, allow space between you and the vehicle in front of you, because if you have to stop quickly, if you're too close to that vehicle you're going to run into it," said Hutchinson.

He also advised drivers to turn on their headlights and make sure to completely clear their vehicles of snow.

Storm closes schools

Nearly all of the regional centres for education across the province cancelled classes Tuesday. There were also a handful of flights cancelled or delayed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Snow made for messy streets and sidewalks on Tuesday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Conditions are expected to improve in Nova Scotia through Tuesday afternoon, tapering to flurries before clearing through the evening and overnight across the mainland, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snodden.

Flurries will continue into Wednesday for Cape Breton.

Marine Atlantic warned customers there could be changes to its sailings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., Tuesday.