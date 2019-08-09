Serious crash closes part of Highway 103 for hours
The road has now reopened after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries and another's condition is unknown.
One person seriously injured, another's condition unknown after single-vehicle crash near Port Joli
One person is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the condition of a second is unknown after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 early Friday morning.
RCMP were called to the highway between exit 21 at Port Joli and exit 22 at Little Robertsons Lake at 4:53 a.m.
Police closed the highway in both directions for about seven hours, causing some traffic tie-ups in the area. The road reopened around 12:30 p.m.
