4 dead in Highway 103 crash in Lunenburg County

Four people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 103 in Maitland, N.S., on Saturday.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a crash at around 5 p.m., an RCMP media release said.

According to the release, a westbound Ford Escape crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was heading east.

An eastbound Honda Civic crashed into the Toyota seconds later, the release said.

The driver of the Ford, a 71-year-old man from Bridgewater, and two female passengers, both 66, died in the accident. One of the passengers was from Bridgewater and the other from Hebbville.

The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old man from Chester Basin, was also killed. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The two people in the Honda were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

