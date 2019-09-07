Woman, 86, dies in head-on crash on Highway 103

An 86-year-old woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 103 in Martins River on Friday afternoon.

RCMP say the woman was driving a car that collided with an oncoming SUV at 4:42 p.m. She died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to hospital.

Highway 103 was closed in the area in both directions until midnight.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

