Crash on Highway 103 sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 near Tantallon, N.S., Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional RCMP responded to a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in the westbound lane near Exit 3 around 5:40 p.m.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the individual on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have shut down the westbound lane and traffic is being diverted around the scene using the Exit 3 ramps.

Emergency crews were still on the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Croteau said she expected the area to be closed for at least 30 minutes. Police will then reassess the scene.

