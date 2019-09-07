Driver dies in fiery crash on Cole Harbour Road

A man died in a fiery crash on Cole Harbour Road early Saturday morning.

RCMP say the car left the road, went down a six-metre embankment and then caught fire at 2:37 a.m.

A witness tried to help the driver, who was trapped inside the car before the fire started, but then the vehicle burst into flames.

RCMP officers arrived on the scene and tried to extinguish the blaze, but they, too, were unable to help the driver.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire, but paramedics were unable to save the driver, who died at the scene.

Cole Harbour Road was closed between Ritcey Crescent and Bissett Road from about 3 a.m. until after 10 a.m.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

