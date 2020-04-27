One dead after truck crash near Truro

A person is dead after a truck crashed into a median near Truro, N.S., on Sunday, according to the RCMP.

It happened in Upper Brookside, Colchester County on Highway 104 near distance marker 112.

Police, paramedics, and a fire crew were called to the scene around 8 p.m.

When they arrived they found a Dodge Ram pickup truck overturned in the highway median. The driver and sole occupant had been thrown from the vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP have not released the person's name, or said if they were male or female.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

The highway between exits 15 and 17 was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

Their investigation is still ongoing.

