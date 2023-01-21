Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

2 Eskasoni men dead after crash Friday in Cape Breton

Two Eskasoni residents are dead following a Friday afternoon crash in East Bay, N.S.

Police say 2-vehicle collision happened on Highway 4 just after 4 p.m.

CBC News ·

Two Eskasoni residents died Friday after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in East Bay, N.S..

Emergency services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at 4:19 p.m., according to an RCMP release.

RCMP say a transport truck travelling east and a Chevy Traverse travelling west collided.

The 80-year-old driver and a 38 year-old-passenger, both from Eskasoni, had serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance, the release says. The men later died in hospital.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Sydney, was not injured, according to the release.

The release says weather conditions were bad at the time of the crash.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now