Nova Scotia

Antigonish man, 23, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old man from Antigonish died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Sunday.

Passenger taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

One man is dead and another man has been injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday near East Havre Boucher, N.S. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 23-year-old man from Antigonish N.S., was killed early Sunday when his pickup truck ran off the road on Highway 4 near East Havre Boucher.

Police and emergency services responded to the crash at 3:46 a.m.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was found a short distance away, according to an RCMP news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital.

Highway 4 was closed in both directions and is not expected to reopen until late Sunday afternoon. 

