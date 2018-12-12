Skip to Main Content
8-vehicle crash closes Highway 111 in Dartmouth
Halifax police say eight vehicles involved in crash on Highway 111 in Dartmouth.

Halifax police say pileup occurred between Main Street and Mic Mac Mall

CBC News ·
Police say eight vehicles were involved in a morning crash Wednesday that closed Highway 111 in Dartmouth. (Ken MacIntosh/CBC)

A crash involving eight vehicles has closed Highway 111 in Dartmouth.

Halifax police say the multiple motor-vehicle collision occurred Wednesday morning between Main Street and Mic Mac Mall, in the outbound lanes.

The highway is closed until further notice.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incident.

The crash has backed up traffic on the Forest Hills Parkway as well as the Waverley Road.

It isn't known if there were injuries in this eight-vehicle crash between Main Street and Mic Mac Mall. (Ken MacIntosh/CBC)
