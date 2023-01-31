Propane truck crash closes Cobequid Pass

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in northern Nova Scotia is closed after a propane truck went off the road in the Cobequid Pass on Tuesday afternoon.

The four-lane highway is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted at exits 7 and 11 onto Highway 4, a secondary road that runs parallel to the main highway, the RCMP said in a tweet.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said the road is closed as a precaution, and to make it easier to get equipment to the truck, which is laying on its side in the ditch.

Tremblay said no propane is leaking, and there's no estimate on when the highway might reopen.

It was snowing at the time of the crash and Tremblay noted many roads in the province are slippery.

