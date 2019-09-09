Evacuation order issued for properties near Halifax crane collapse

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency issued an evacuation order Monday evening to residents who live near a crane that collapsed Saturday amidst a powerful post-tropical storm "to remove them from present and imminent danger."

The order applies to several properties in the vicinity of South Park Street in downtown Halifax.

"This is still not a safe place," said Dave Meldrum, deputy chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency. "The crane that is in position is not secure. There are multiple possible failure points."

Meldrum said several tonnes of steel and weights are under tension and compression, there are several broken steel members, and there is at least one pin that holds the crane together that is clearly not secure.

Hurricane Dorian approached the region as a Category 2 hurricane and made landfall near Halifax on Saturday evening as a post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds.

Fire officials delivered evacuation order notices to the following civic addresses this evening:

1445 South Park St., units 1306, 1206, 1105, 1005, 905, 805, 705, 605, 505, and 405.

1459, 1463, 1477 and 1491 South Park St.

5688 and 5690 Spring Garden Rd.

In a news release, the municipality said the decision is being issued for reasons of protecting the health, safety and welfare of the residents.

Onlookers check out the toppled building crane on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The decision follows advice from a meeting held Monday afternoon with structural engineers and representatives from Nova Scotia's Department of Labour and Advanced Education, Halifax Regional Police, Transportation and Public Works, and the affected property owners.

The evacuation order is in effect immediately and will continue until the situation can be stabilized and risks to residents can be mitigated.

Meldrum said he does not know how long the evacuation will last, but he estimates it could be days, if not weeks.

"We're not doing this lightly, it's a matter of public safety," he said.

Developer assures site was up to code

On Monday afternoon, CBC News spoke with the developer of the Brenton Street project the crane was working on. Wadih Fares said every necessary precaution was taken in anticipation of Saturday's storm.

"We have very professional people, very good contractors, very good supervision, we do everything according to code and engineering studies," he said. "Other than that, what happens is beyond our control."

Fares said until the investigation by the province's Labour Department is complete, there's no way to know the cause.

"If we find out that certain things should be done differently, obviously we'll be the first one to do it," he said.

Fire officials are holding a press briefing on Monday night to provide an update.

