CRA phone scammer confesses to tenacious N.S. woman
A Nova Scotia woman has recorded conversations with scam artists claiming to be representatives from the Canada Revenue Agency and asking for money. In at least one recording, the scammer confesses to the act.

'I was really angry at the fact that these people are probably calling elderly or newcomers'

Brett Ruskin · CBC News ·
Antigonish's Jessie Berthiaume says she's become frustrated with telephone scammers and now tries to occupy as much of their time as possible. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Jessie Berthiaume had had enough.

After numerous phone calls from scam artists claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, the Antigonish, N.S., woman decided to turn the tables.

"I was really angry at the fact that these people are probably calling elderly or newcomers who have no idea what's going on," she said. 

"I thought, let me just play with this guy and take up some of his time and maybe he'll have less time to call the next caller."

Berthiaume tried to get the man to confess.

"Look man, let's be honest, you're not a Canada Revenue Agent, let's just get that straight," she said over the phone.

"OK," the scammer replied.

"So you're pulling scams on people?" she asked.

"Yes," he said.

When she asked him why he didn't get a real job, he replied it was his real job.

She reported the call to the RCMP, but a day later the scammer's phone number was disconnected.

Berthiaume encourages others to stall the scammers, keeping them on the line and away from potential victims.

