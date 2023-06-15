Teen accused in Bedford school stabbing pleads not guilty

A teenager accused in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March has pleaded not guilty.

The youth, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, appeared in Halifax youth court by a video link from a correctional facility Thursday.

The only time he spoke was to let the judge know he could hear what was going on in the courtroom.

His lawyer, Paul Sheppard, entered not guilty pleas to 11 charges on his behalf.

In addition to facing two counts of attempted murder, the 15-year-old is also facing:

Two charges of aggravated assault.

Two charges for possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Two charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Possession of a weapon knowing it is unauthorized.

Mischief.

Charles P. Allen High School was placed in a hold and secure during the incident on March 20. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Charles P. Allen High School closed for the day after the March 20 incident in which the teen and two staff members were injured.

The judge announced at Thursday's court appearance the boy is facing an additional charge.

Outside the courtroom, Sheppard said he did not know the details and is waiting for disclosure, but believes the new charge is not related to the incident at the school and instead to something that happened prior.

CBC News has confirmed the charge is from March 2 and is a count of mischief.

The teenager will appear in court in person for a bail hearing later this month and will remain in custody until then.

