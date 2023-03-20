Content
Nova Scotia

N.S. teen accused in school stabbing sent for psychiatric assessment

A Halifax-area teenager accused of attempted murder in a stabbing at a suburban high school last month has been sent for a court-ordered psychiatric assessment.

Teen charged with attempted murder after two staff injured

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
A police car is seen in front of a high school.
Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., was placed in a hold and secure on March 20 following a weapons call at the school. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

The teen, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was supposed to appear in Nova Scotia Youth Court on Thursday to answer to 11 charges, including two of attempted murder.

The charges were laid following a stabbing at C.P. Allen High School in Bedford in March.

The youth and two members of school staff were injured. The youth has been in custody since then.

The case was brought to court earlier this month in order for the assessment to be ordered. The case will return to court next Thursday.

C.P. Allen was closed for days after the stabbing.

