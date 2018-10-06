'It's their house': Sign warning of coyotes installed at Halifax's Frog Pond

A sign recently installed by the province at the Frog Pond in Halifax is offering tips on how to "Be Coyote Safe."

The sign's advice includes suggesting people carry a walking stick and noisemaker and back away slowly if they encounter one, or wave their walking stick or arms to scare the coyote away.

Mike Condon walks his dog, Rhayne, on the trail once or twice a week and said he hasn't seen any sign of coyotes.

"They live here, just be aware of them, that's all," he said. "It's their house."

The sign is found at the trail entrance on Purcells Cove Road for the Sir Sandford Fleming Park. Frog Pond is part of the park.

Tom and Adele Crowell, who live in nearby Herring Cove, often go there on long weekends to walk on the trail.

"I think it's good advice for people to be warned, " said Tom Crowell. "Here are some things you could do that might help you."

While he hasn't seen coyotes on the trail, he's heard their howls from his home, as well as spotted tracks in the woods near his home.

Tom Crowell said the warning signs are the closest he's seen to peninsular Halifax.

"I would say if you're here at a time of day where there aren't many people around, they might be starting to move around. But today I can see there's a fair number of people coming and going, and I would say that that would be enough to have those fellows keep their distance," he said.

Adele Crowell said she thinks it's safe to go walking on the trail and encourages people to get out for a stroll.

She said when they arrived at the park Saturday morning, a British couple had taken a fancy to the sign.

"They were laughing and they were taking pictures of the sign and then the woman said, 'I've never seen anything like this before,' with her British accent," said Adele Crowell.

"It really brightened up their day to see something like a coyote sign."

The sign at the park entrance notes that if a coyote shows "unusual or aggressive" behaviour, people should phone the Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-565-2224.

