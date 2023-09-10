Second coyote killed in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

A second coyote has been shot and killed in Cape Breton Highlands National Park after a search over several days for an aggressive animal in the Green Cove area.

Parks Canada issued a news release Monday, confirming RCMP located and shot a coyote in the same area late on Sunday night.

A cyclist was chased and bitten on the arm by a coyote in Green Cove on September 6, and Parks Canada staff have searched for the animal since.

"We can't be 100 per cent certain that it is the same animal. There's likelihood that it is, but we don't know that for certain," said Jared Tomie, the acting resource conservation manager at Cape Breton Highlands National Park, on Monday afternoon.

"We're going to continue doing our patrol for that area and taking measures to make sure that there isn't still an aggressive coyote that's in that area."

RCMP do regular patrols in the area, Tomie said, and noticed a coyote that was displaying some abnormal behaviour "being that it wasn't showing fear." Parks Canada staff were informed of the development Monday morning, he said.

It is the second coyote killed in a matter of days in the park.

Decision to kill coyotes 'not taken lightly'

A coyote that also approached and chased people on the west side of the park in the MacKenzie Mountain area, in separate incidents last Friday, was shot and killed by Parks Canada staff on that same day.

While staff continue their search in the Green Cove area, the following areas remain closed through September 15.

Black Brook decommissioned campground

Mary Ann Falls Road

Green Cove and Broad Cove Mountain trails

However, Jigging Cove, Jack Pine and the Coastal trails have all reopened, as well as the Black Brook Day Use Area.

Killing coyotes is a decision "not taken lightly," said Erich Muntz, a resource conservation manager for Parks Canada.

He said if there is an attack, someone is physically hit or harmed or there is contact made "then that is a trigger for us to follow up and try to remove that animal from the population so that further incidents can't happen."

People in the area are being asked to report any sightings to Parks Canada staff by calling an emergency line at 1-877-852-3100.

