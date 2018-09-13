Cow on the loose in Pictou County after being struck by car

Police are warning drivers near Barney's River Station, N.S., to be on the lookout for a black bovine that made a break for it.

The cow fled the scene of a crash Wednesday night after being struck by a car at the intersection of Highway 104 and Highway 4.

Pictou County RCMP got the call around 9:20 p.m. but by the time officers arrived with the cow's owner, the animal had taken off.

The people in the car weren't injured, police said.

Police are urging drivers to be cautious in the area until the cow is found.