Has COVID-19 sidelined your surgery in Nova Scotia?
Most elective and non-urgent surgeries at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax were cancelled earlier this week — only adding to a growing backlog that includes thousands of Nova Scotians.
How as it affected your life? Your health? CBC Nova Scotia wants to hear from you
As COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in Nova Scotia, some surgeries are being cancelled yet again.
On April 4, most elective and non-urgent surgeries at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax were cancelled because of the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the number of staff unable to work.
It's a backlog that's affecting thousands of Nova Scotians. So now, we want to hear from you.
Has your upcoming surgery been cancelled due COVID-19?
What kind of effect has it had on your life?
Your health?
Share your experience with CBC News below. Your responses will be kept confidential, and a CBC Nova Scotia journalist may follow up with you for an upcoming story.