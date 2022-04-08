Has COVID-19 sidelined your surgery in Nova Scotia?

As COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in Nova Scotia , some surgeries are being cancelled yet again.

On April 4, most elective and non-urgent surgeries at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax were cancelled because of the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the number of staff unable to work.

It's a backlog that's affecting thousands of Nova Scotians . So now, we want to hear from you.

Has your upcoming surgery been cancelled due COVID-19?

What kind of effect has it had on your life?

Your health?

Share your experience with CBC News below. Your responses will be kept confidential, and a CBC Nova Scotia journalist may follow up with you for an upcoming story.