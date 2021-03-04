Every Nova Scotian could have first COVID-19 vaccine dose by end of June, premier says

Any Nova Scotian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine may be able to get their first shot by the end of June, Premier Iain Rankin said Thursday.

He also signalled that Nova Scotia will be ending its practice of holding back the second dose of vaccines. Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, is expected to give more details in a Friday press conference.

The news comes after Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Wednesday the maximum interval between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines should increase to four months in order to boost the number of Canadians being vaccinated.

Halifax-area restrictions lifting

Nova Scotia is lifting restrictions on the Halifax area, less than a week after they were put in place, as COVID-19 cases remain low.

Three new cases of the virus were reported in the province on Thursday, bringing the active total to 29 cases.

Many of the restrictions that came into effect last Saturday, Feb. 27, around restaurant hours, sport competitions, performances and non-essential travel, will end Friday at 8 a.m.

"Last week we were worried about increased case numbers in Halifax but what we are seeing this week warrants lifting some restrictions early," Rankin said in a release.

Nova Scotia saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 last Friday, the highest number the province has seen since Jan. 6, when 12 new cases were reported. But cases remained below 10 throughout the past week.

"I know that restrictions can have a significant impact on businesses but safety is always the first priority, and I want to thank Nova Scotians for following public health advice as that has allowed us to ease them earlier," Rankin said.

Spike in tests 'critical' to making changes: Strang

All of the three new cases are in the central zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases, and the other case is under investigation.

Five people are currently in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

The Nova Scotia health authority's labs completed 6,551 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Strang specifically thanked all the Nova Scotians who turned out for COVID-19 testing over the past week.

"These record numbers helped give us a bigger picture of the virus in HRM and elsewhere in the province. It was critical to this decision," he said in a release.

The following activities will be allowed as of Friday:

Restaurants and bars will return to previous dine-in service requirements, which means stopping service by 10 p.m. and closing by 11 p.m.

Participants and officials in performing arts and sports (recreational, amateur and professional) can gather in groups of up to 60 people without social distancing for rehearsals, performances, practices and regular competitive schedules.

Spectators can attend performing arts and sports events, as long as the host facilities have a gathering plan.

Public school gyms will reopen for after-school use on Saturday.

Weddings and funerals in a faith facility or funeral homes can have 150 people outdoors, or 50 per cent of a space's capacity to a maximum of 100 people indoors. Receptions and visitations are still not permitted in HRM and the surrounding municipalities.

Restrictions remain in long-term care

Rankin and Strang will address the easing of restrictions in more detail at Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

Affected by the restrictions were the suburban and urban areas of Halifax, including Halifax, Dartmouth, Bedford, Sackville, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage, Middle Porters Lake, Fall River, Enfield, Lantz, Hammonds Plains, Herring Cove, the Prestons, Lake Echo, Timberlea, Tantallon, Mount Uniacke and St. Margarets Bay.

Restrictions in long-term care facilities are unchanged. Residents can still only have visits from their two designated caregivers, and can only leave the facility for medical appointments or for a drive with a designated caregiver.

This long-term care restriction will remain in effect until March 27 in HRM and certain surrounding municipalities.

As of Wednesday, 37,590 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 14,219 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Wednesday for a total of 37 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, with two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Wednesday. After a significant number of recoveries, the province now has 149 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Wednesday, making for 22 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started. The province is moving out of red-level lockdown on Thursday and reopening schools, but maintaining circuit-breaker restrictions, including no indoor dining at restaurants.

MORE TOP STORIES