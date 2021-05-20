Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccines to people ages 25-29

Nova Scotia has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people ages 25 to 29.

Appointments for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines became available through the province's vaccine booking website Thursday morning.

Until Thursday, vaccines were only open to those 30 and older, or those who work in jobs such as health care or long-term care.

The province has been committed to an age-based vaccine rollout, initially offering vaccines to older groups and gradually dropping the age limit.

On Monday, it was announced that all Nova Scotians 12 and up should be able to book a vaccination by next week .

About 40 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

Appointments for the vaccine must be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

