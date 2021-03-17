Need a ride to get vaccinated against COVID-19? These groups are on it

As COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin to open across the province, transportation companies are standing at the ready to make sure no Nova Scotian is unable to get to their appointment.

The province has said the number of vaccination sites opening in doctors offices, medical clinics and other facilities will quickly grow. Likewise, the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia has said it plans to open a vaccination site in almost every pharmacy in the province.

Leslie Taylor, co-ordinator of the Nova Scotia Community Transportation Network, said she hopes there's "a big surge in demand" for transportation services.

"I hope that we don't get past our vaccines and people say, 'Well, I didn't go to the vaccine clinic because I didn't have a way to get there,'" said Taylor, whose non-profit group advocates for accessible transportation.

Consulting with Public Health

Taylor said Public Health reached out to the network at the very beginning of the pandemic to talk about safe operating protocols. Those conversations have picked back up now that vaccination clinics are opening in many areas.

"Transportation is one of those things where people never really give it any thought until they don't have access to it," Taylor said.

MusGo Rider vans and shuttles serve the Eastern Shore area of the Halifax Regional Municipality. (MusGo Rider/Facebook)

She added that people who have used community transit in the past are likely to turn to it again for vaccinations, but judging from questions from the public during provincial COVID briefings, there might be extra interest from new clients.

"How many other people are in our communities that their transportation solutions have changed for them over the past year? Maybe it's somebody who relied on a family member and that family member no longer has a car. Or that family member's work schedule is no longer flexible," she said.

Some appointments already booked

Sue Taylor (no relation to Leslie Taylor) is chair of the Rural Transportation Association, a group of 19 service providers that run small vans or shuttles such as the MusGo Rider on the Eastern Shore, or Queens County Transit.

Some providers in the Antigonish, West Hants and Yarmouth areas have already taken a few people to their vaccination appointments, and Taylor expects transportation providers will become busier as more age groups are able to book their shots.

"I suspect based on what I'm seeing so far, there seems to be interest in people wanting to use our service," said Taylor.

All 19 providers have to be booked at least 24 hours in advance, and all observe COVID safety protocols approved by Public Health. The shuttles and vans are all door-to-door services.

Fees vary, some are subsidized

All providers have a different fee structure, with some charging rates such as a flat $5 fee, and others charging based on distance. Some of the providers have sought grants that allow them to subsidize vaccination clinic rides, or even offer them for free.

A BayRides user takes a trip in the St. Margarets Bay area. (BayRides/Facebook)

Sue Taylor encouraged people to ask about subsidies if financial need is an obstacle.

"They really should talk to their provider that they're calling to see if there's any way that they would be able to subsidize that trip, because some of our providers do have that option," she said.

The transportation network has two websites that it is promoting so people can more easily find a ride.

It is also working on advertising for radio and other mediums to let people know about the services, and talking with Public Health to figure out if there's an easy way for people to identify that they need a ride when booking an appointment.

"We're all prepared," Taylor said. "We want to do our part to help make sure that they get there so that we can go back to some sort of normal."

