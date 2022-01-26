COVID-19 update today as N.S. marks 27 deaths from virus this month

Premier Tim Houston and Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to deliver a COVID-19 update today at 3 p.m. AT.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

Nova Scotia reported Tuesday that 10 people died from COVID-19 this week. So far this month, 27 Nova Scotians have died from the virus.

On Tuesday, the province reported 92 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units, including 15 in intensive care.

In total, there were 304 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday:

92 hospitalized due to the virus.

92 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

120 who contracted COVID-19 while in hospital.

The average age of people in hospital is 68, Tuesday's news release from the province said. Of the 92 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 89 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

New rapid test distribution sites for northern zone

In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia's health authority said it would expand access to rapid testing in the northern health zone for those who qualify.

An appointment is required and anyone who wishes to pick up rapid tests must first complete the province's online assessment.

Appointments can be made for the following locations:

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital — ED entrance at 260 Gulf Shore Rd., Pugwash. Sunday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital — ED entrance at 110 Blair Ave., Tatamagouche. Sunday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All Saints Springhill Hospital — Main entrance at 10 Princess St., Springhill. Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayview Memorial Health Centre — Main entrance at 3375 NS-209, Advocate Harbour. Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported one death and 10 people in hospital on Tuesday, with two in ICU. There were 275 new cases, with 2,394 active cases.

New Brunswick reported three more deaths and 138 hospitalizations Tuesday, including 11 ICU cases. There are currently 482 health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 20 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Tuesday with five in ICU. There are 296 new cases and 2,688 active cases.

