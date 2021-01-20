Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which included a Marine Atlantic crew member.

"We are reporting another day where the new case numbers are in the single digits but the virus is still in the province," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"We must continue to follow the public health measures — wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

There is one new case in the province's northern zone which is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case was also identified in the central zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

A crew member who was recently aboard Marine Atlantic's Blue Puttees ferry has tested positive for COVID-19. (Paul Pigott/CBC)

The third case is in the eastern zone and is an individual who works on an Marine Atlantic ferry, which operates between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

Nova Scotia public health officials contacted Marine Atlantic about the positive case on Tuesday, according to a release from the Crown corporation Wednesday. The crew member who tested positive had recently been aboard the Blue Puttees.

The case is currently under investigation and contact tracing is under way.

Both the Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador governments have said that all crew members who were on the vessel and completed their shift, as well as crew members currently on the shift, should be tested.

There are now 23 known active cases in Nova Scotia. No one is in hospital with the virus.

"Thanks to the sacrifices of all Nova Scotians, we are managing to control the spread of the virus," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release. "We can be proud of our efforts, but we cannot become complacent. We need to continue following all the public health protocols."

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,685 tests on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the outbreak at Eden Valley Poultry in Berwick, N.S., was declared over as of Monday. The plant had to shut down in December after a handful of workers tested positive for the virus.

Nova Scotia has administered 9,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to health-care workers and long-term care residents, staff and caregivers as of Tuesday. Of those vaccinated, 2,507 have received a second dose.

CBC News is tracking vaccine administration across Canada.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 21 new cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the province reported an additional death and rolled the Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton regions back to red phase restrictions, to join the Edmundston region. There are two people in hospital with the virus, one of whom is in intensive care. There are 317 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Wednesday and has five active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday, one related to travel. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case. The province had seven active cases.

