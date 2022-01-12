Houston, Strang to provide COVID-19 update this afternoon

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update this afternoon on COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

Nova Scotia reported one death due to COVID-19 Tuesday, and 15 new hospitalizations along with 16 people discharged. A total of 58 people were in hospital with the virus. Four people were in intensive care.

The province also reported 616 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five people in hospital on Tuesday. There were also 750 new cases, including an additional 323 that were from a testing backlog between Dec. 29 and Jan. 6. There are 6,211 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported 304 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 1,694 active cases as of Tuesday. Six people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported a total of 88 hospitalizations on Tuesday, including 14 people in intensive care.

