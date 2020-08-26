Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case in northern zone

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the province's northern zone.

The new case is connected to a previously reported case in the region, according to a release from the Department of Health on Wednesday.

The latest case was discovered among 621 Nova Scotia tests completed Tuesday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab.

There are now five known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital.

One new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the northern zone on Tuesday, Aug. 25. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

So far, the province has had 72,532 negative test results, 1,081 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. The most recent death was reported on Sunday.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has eight active cases but reported no new cases on Wednesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases on Tuesday and the province continues to have no known active cases.

P.E.I. has three active cases as of Wednesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

