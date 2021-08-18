Nova Scotia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

All of the new cases were identified in the central health zone. Six are related to travel.

Two cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

There are now 25 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital, in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,710 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday's report, 77.1 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.5 per cent had two doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 12 in the Moncton area. There are 110 active cases in the province.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The new case is related to travel. There are eight active cases on the Island.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Monday for a total of nine active cases. There is one person in hospital related to COVID-19.

