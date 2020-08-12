Nova Scotia goes 10 days without new COVID-19 case

Nova Scotia has now gone 10 days without a new case of COVID-19 and continues to have no known active cases.

The last new case was identified on Aug. 2.

No new cases of the virus were discovered among 351 Nova Scotia tests that were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Tuesday, according to a release from the Department of Health.

All previous cases were considered resolved as of Monday.

Nova Scotia has had 66,843 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

