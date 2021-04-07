Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as restrictions ease

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as some restrictions eased across the province.

Both new cases are in the central zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating as required. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

"Overall, our numbers are low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to follow public health measures," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

"Continuing the core measures of physical distancing, masking, getting together in small and consistent groups, and getting tested is how we will keep our case numbers low, especially as we open up more and welcome Atlantic Canadian visitors to Nova Scotia."

Some restrictions lifted

On Tuesday, Rankin announced that people coming from Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to enter Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate, effective Wednesday.

This change means all Atlantic Canadians will now be able to enter Nova Scotia without the need to quarantine for 14 days.

However, travel restrictions for entering New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador are still in place.

Some provincial restrictions were also lifted Wednesday. Malls, retail businesses and fitness facilities can now operate at 100 per cent capacity, with physical distancing.

Sports practices, training and games, along with arts and culture rehearsals and performances can now have 75 people. Rankin said while physical distancing and masks are not required for these activities, they are recommended when possible.

Spectators can continue to attend these events except when they're held at schools, Rankin said.

There are now 37 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province. One person is in hospital.

"Low case numbers are a promising sign, but it does not mean we can become complacent," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

"We need to be mindful of what's happening in other provinces and know that the situation in Nova Scotia could change quickly if we let our guard down."

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,989 tests on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 123,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 30,069 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 163 known active cases. The province also reported a new death, bringing the total during the pandemic to 31. Eighteen people are in the hospital related to the virus, with 12 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Wednesday. The province has four known active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Thursday. There were eight known active cases on the Island.

