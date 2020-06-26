Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The new case was identified in the province's western zone on Monday and is related to travel outside of Canada, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The case is under investigation by Public Health.

There is currently one active case of the virus and one individual is in intensive care.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia this afternoon.

A probable case was reported Monday and involves a Dalhousie University student who recently returned after travelling outside of the Atlantic bubble. The student lives off campus and has been self-isolating as required.

The result is being treated as a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken.

The province completed 681 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 88,459 negative test results for the virus, 1,087 positive cases and 65 deaths. A total of 1,021 cases are considered resolved.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick no new reported cases Tuesday with a total of three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday and had one active case.

P.E.I. had no new cases on Monday, with one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

