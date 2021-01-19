Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

One new case is in the province's northern health zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The other three are in the central zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating.

One of the infected individuals is a student who virtually attends two Nova Scotia universities. The student lives off-campus.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m.

Truro nurse Zoe Ahern was the first health-care worker in the northern zone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ahern works in the emergency department at Colchester East Hants Health Centre. (David Sorcher)

There are now 22 known active cases in the province, down three from Monday's report. No one is in hospital with the virus.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,016 tests on Monday.

As of Monday, 8,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those vaccinated, 2,215 have received a second dose.

COVID-19 vaccines started being administered in Nova Scotia's northern zone on Tuesday.

Zoe Ahern, a nurse who works in the emergency department at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, was the first health-care worker in the region to receive the vaccine.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday and had five active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday, one related to travel. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case. The province has seven active cases.

New Brunswick reported 26 new cases on Monday. The province reported 36 new cases on Sunday, its largest single-day jump since the pandemic began, causing the province to move the Edmundston region back to the more restrictive red alert level. There are 304 active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the virus.

