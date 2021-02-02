Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new case was identified in the central health zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating.

"The low number of cases we have been seeing is a reflection of the hard work put in by Nova Scotians, and we can't stop now," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

"We must continue our efforts to contain the virus by following public health protocols as we roll out the vaccine."

Nova Scotia has had fewer than 10 new cases a day since Jan. 7. There are now 10 known active cases in the province.

Two people are in hospital related to COVID-19, with one person in intensive care.

"As we continue to see low case numbers, I want to thank people for remaining vigilant and continuing to follow the public health measures," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

"We can limit the spread of the virus by continuing to wear a mask, limit social contacts, maintain physical distance, wash our hands and stay home if feeling unwell."

The province's labs completed 919 tests on Monday. McNeil and Strang are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Vaccine progress

The province has been facing vaccine supply constraints caused by Pfizer-BioNTech pausing production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

As of Monday, 15,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province, including 2,954 second doses.

Strang has said that more vaccine is expected to arrive by the end of this week.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 25 new cases on Tuesday. The province reported an additional death on Saturday, bringing that total number to 18 since the pandemic began. The province has 267 active cases. Two people are in hospital, both of whom are in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday. The province has 13 active cases and one person is in hospital.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Monday. The province had five active cases.

