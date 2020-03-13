Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all related to travel or other known cases.

Three of the new cases are in the central zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating.

The other four are in northern zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are now 40 known active cases in Nova Scotia.

"COVID-19 is still here and wants us to let our guard down. But we are not going to let that happen after all the hard work and sacrifice by Nova Scotians," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release Tuesday.

"We will contain the virus over the holiday season by keeping our gatherings small, wearing a mask and following all of the other public health protocols."

New household gathering limits across Nova Scotia came into effect on Monday. Gatherings must be limited to 10 people total, including household members.

While people are no longer directed to avoid the Halifax and Hants County areas, the province has advised against unnecessary travel this holiday season.

All the active COVID-19 exposure sites in the province can be found here.

Santa doesn't need to self-isolate, says Strang CBC News Nova Scotia Video 1:24 Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, had an important message for all the kids during Monday's COVID-19 news briefing. 1:24

The new cases were discovered among 1,795 tests completed by Nova Scotia Health Authority labs on Monday.

No one is in hospital due to the virus.

"I'm encouraged to see that our case numbers have remained low as we get closer to the holiday season," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

"Let's keep up the good work by continuing to follow all the public health measures — adhere to the gathering limits, keep a consistent social group, stay home if you are feeling unwell, wash your hands and self-isolate if required."

On Monday, the province announced it would install four new COVID-19 vaccine storage sites across the province this week.

Freezers capable of creating ultra-low temperatures to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be installed at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville and Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. The province has seven active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Tuesday. The province has 29 active cases and one person in hospital. The province is warning of three COVID-19 exposures on flights from Halifax to Gander over the last two weeks. They have asked people in that province to come forward for testing. So far, any Nova Scotians on these flights have not been asked to get tested.

New Brunswick reported four new cases on Monday and had 48 active cases.





