Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 10 straight days

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the 10th straight day.

No new cases of the virus were identified among 962 tests completed at the province's labs on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

One known active case remains in the province, and no one with the virus is in hospital.

On Tuesday, the province announced hospital inpatients will be allowed to have two support people or family caregivers visit at the same time . That comes into effect today.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 85,288 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases on Wednesday and had three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Wednesday and had one active case.

P.E.I. reported Tuesday it had one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

