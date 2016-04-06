N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

A case has also been discovered at Millwood High School in Middle Sackville. That case was identified after the province's cutoff for daily reporting and won't appear in the province's tally until Friday, a release from the Department of Health and Wellness said Thursday.

The individual was not in school Thursday and is self-isolating.

The school will close for cleaning, testing and contact tracing until Wednesday. Meanwhile, students will learn from home, and families are expected to receive an update on Tuesday.

Public Health will contact anyone who was a close contact of the infected individual. All close contacts will be tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

"The best way to protect one another is by following all public health measures and making testing part of your regular COVID-19 prevention measures," Premier Iain Rankin said in the news release.

Of the three cases discovered on Wednesday, one is in the eastern health zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating.

The other two cases were reported in the central zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

"Seeing low case numbers is a good sign, but we continue to have COVID-19 activity in the province," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang reminded Nova Scotians to remain vigilant and follow COVID-19 safety protocols. (Communications Nova Scotia)

"While the epidemiology shows our approach is working, it also is an indication that we need to continue to follow the public health measures that are in place."

There are 25 known active cases in the province.

Health authority labs completed 2,851 tests on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 77,431 doses of vaccine had been administered in Nova Scotia, including 22,917 second doses.

Earlier this week, the province announced estimates of when each age group will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as long as supply remains steady.

Vaccines will be distributed to people in five-year age brackets in descending order, approximately one week apart, starting March 29 with people aged 75 to 79.

The province has released the projected vaccine dates for each age group above 16. (Nova Scotia Health Department)

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Thursday. The province has one known active case. During a news briefing on Wednesday, the chief medical officer of health said the province will move to Alert Level 2 at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

New Brunswick reported 30 new cases on Thursday for a total of 89 known active cases. Three people are in hospital with the virus. Amid the rise in cases, the province's chief medical officer of health announced Thursday that Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region would move to the red alert level at 6 p.m. for at least four days.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday. There are eight known active cases on the Island.

