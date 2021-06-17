Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update Thursday at 3 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 92 known active cases.

The province also moved into Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining, stores to operate at half capacity and households to have more than one designated shopper, among many other changes.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases Wednesday. It now has 58 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday. The province has 35 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Wednesday and has four active cases.

