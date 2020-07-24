Nova Scotia goes more than 2 weeks without new COVID-19 case

Nova Scotia has gone more than two weeks without discovering any new cases of COVID-19.

The last new case was reported on July 15.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab did not identify any new cases after completing 448 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Health Thursday.

The province continues to have no known active cases.

The province has recorded 63,212 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Non-medical masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces beginning Friday.

On Thursday, the province announced that Nova Scotians who do not have access to non-medical masks can get reusable cloth masks for free at all public libraries and 23 provincial museums.

(CBC)

"We want to ensure everyone in Nova Scotia has easy access to a mask when and where they need it," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release Thursday.

The release said masks are available in both adjustable adult and youth sizes. Each person can request up to two masks per immediate family member, but supplies are limited.

"Masks are an important part of the whole package of public health measures we need to minimize the impact of a second wave of COVID-19," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the same release.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES