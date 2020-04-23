No new COVID-19 cases for 8th straight day

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive day.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 438 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, all of which came back negative, according to a news release from the Department of Health Thursday.

There is only one known active case in the province.

Nova Scotia has reported 61,239 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

On Wednesday, the province announced that all students will be returning to school in September.

It will begin with a 100 per cent return to learning as usual, including for pre-primary, with increased health and safety protocols, enhanced cleaning of schools and buses and more spacing between students.

A contingency plan as also been put in place in case there is an outbreak.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

