No new COVID-19 cases for 8th straight day
Only 1 known active case remains in the province
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive day.
The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 438 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, all of which came back negative, according to a news release from the Department of Health Thursday.
There is only one known active case in the province.
Nova Scotia has reported 61,239 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
On Wednesday, the province announced that all students will be returning to school in September.
It will begin with a 100 per cent return to learning as usual, including for pre-primary, with increased health and safety protocols, enhanced cleaning of schools and buses and more spacing between students.
A contingency plan as also been put in place in case there is an outbreak.
Symptoms list
People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:
- Fever (chills, sweats).
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Muscle aches.
- Sneezing.
- Nasal congestion/runny nose.
- Hoarse voice.
- Diarrhea.
- Unusual fatigue.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.