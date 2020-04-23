Skip to Main Content
No new COVID-19 cases for 8th straight day
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive day.

Only 1 known active case remains in the province

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 438 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 438 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, all of which came back negative, according to a news release from the Department of Health Thursday.

There is only one known active case in the province.

Nova Scotia has reported 61,239 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

On Wednesday, the province announced that all students will be returning to school in September

It will begin with a 100 per cent return to learning as usual, including for pre-primary, with increased health and safety protocols, enhanced cleaning of schools and buses and more spacing between students. 

A contingency plan as also been put in place in case there is an outbreak.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

  • Fever (chills, sweats).
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Muscle aches.
  • Sneezing.
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose.
  • Hoarse voice.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Unusual fatigue.
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste.
  • Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
