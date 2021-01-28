'Let's keep up the good work': Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 11 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the co-operation and willingness of Nova Scotians to follow the public health protocols," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

"I thank everyone for their patience in abiding by the restrictions we have in place to protect each other's health, and for the collective effort to contain the virus."

The province has reported fewer than 10 cases a day since Jan. 7.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang shared encouraging words on Thursday as the province continues to report low case numbers. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Nova Scotia labs completed 1,763 tests on Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, has been urging Nova Scotians not to become complacent because of the low numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the province, but on Thursday, he offered encouraging words.

"It is evident that people are taking our public health protocols seriously as we continue to see low numbers of new cases," Strang said in the release. "Let's keep up the good work and continue to follow all of the public health measures."

Earlier this week, Strang outlined a three-month plan for prioritizing vaccinations amid supply constraints.

As of Wednesday, 13,504 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, including 2,709 second doses. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Pfizer-BioNTech announced Jan. 19 there would be no new shipments of the vaccine to Canada this week as it pauses production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

Strang said the province has been focusing on vaccinating front-line health workers and those directly involved in the COVID-19 response.

Seven long-term care facilities across the province were expected to have vaccines to start their immunization programs Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 13,504 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, including 2,709 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Thursday. The province has nine active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases on Thursday for a total of 313 active cases. Four people are being treated in hospital with two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Tuesday. The province had six active cases.

