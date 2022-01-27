Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID death Thursday, 93 in designated hospital units

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday, a woman in her 70s in the central health zone.

A news release from the province said there are 93 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units including 15 in intensive care.

In total, there are 327 people in hospital with COVID-19:

93 hospitalized due to the virus.

107 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

127 who contracted COVID-19 while in hospital.

There were 11 new hospital admissions and seven discharges on Thursday.

The average age of people in hospital is 67, the news release said.

About nine per cent of Nova Scotians are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 to four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

Eighteen (19.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Fifty-three (58.2 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

Three (3.3 per cent) are partially vaccinated.

Seventeen (18.7 per cent) are unvaccinated.

About seven per cent of Nova Scotians, or roughly 72,000 people, are eligible to get the vaccine but haven't yet. Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said this group is being "disproportionately impacted by Omicron," representing 30 per cent of COVID-19 deaths since Dec. 8, and 21 per cent of hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia reported three new COVID-19 deaths. There have been 31 so far this month.

Strang said current restrictions will remain in place until at least Feb. 14. The province is looking at lifting restrictions in a "phased approach," he said, and will keep monitoring cases and hospitalizations.

Cases trending downward

Strang said Wednesday it appears Nova Scotia is past the peak for lab-confirmed cases.

Nova Scotia reported an additional 366 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

There are 155 cases in the central zone, 41 cases in the eastern zone, 44 cases in the northern zone and 126 cases in western zone.

Long-term care outbreaks

According to Thursday's release, there are outbreaks at two long-term care facilities.

Nine residents of Ocean View Manor in Eastern Passage have contracted COVID-19.

At Harbourview Lodge in Sheet Harbour, two residents and three staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Suspension of water testing extended

In a news release on Thursday, Nova Scotia Health said the suspension of chemical and bacterial testing for municipal, registered and private water supplies in the central zone — including within the Halifax area, Eastern Shore and West Hants areas — would continue until further notice.

The health authority said the pause in testing is necessary due to the ongoing high volume of COVID-19 testing the province is undertaking.

Since the QEII Health Sciences Centre lab does most of the testing for the province, water sample analysis is suspended for most of the province. However, bacterial water testing is still available in the western zone at Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

A list of alternate water testing facilities is available here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported 14 people in hospital on Wednesday, with two in ICU. There were 255 new cases reported Wednesday for a total of 2,640 active cases.

New Brunswick reported six more deaths and 137 hospitalizations Wednesday, including eight in ICU and one person on a ventilator.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The province also reported 20 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Thursday with seven in ICU. There are 378 new cases and 2,510 active cases.

