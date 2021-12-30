Nova Scotia reports 59 in hospital with COVID-19, including 7 in ICU

Nova Scotia is reporting five more people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday for a total of 59, including 7 in the intensive care unit.

Five people were discharged over the same period. Those in hospital range from 0 to 100 years, with an average age of 67.

Of those in hospital, 11.9 per cent have had three shots of the vaccine, 52.5 per cent had two shots, 5.1 per cent had one shot and 30.5 per cent are unvaccinated.

Fewer than 10 per cent of all Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, according to provincial statistics.

During Wednesday's update, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the province is facing the most serious pressures on the health system since the pandemic began.

"This is different than other waves. We've never before had hundreds of health care workers not able to work, or so many cases Public Health is no longer to identify and closely manage each case and all their contacts," said Strang.

He strongly urged all Nova Scotians to follow COVID-19 restrictions, wear their mask properly, keep their social circles small and to alert their contacts if they test positive for COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs did 4,436 tests Wednesday and found 542 new cases of COVID-19. That includes 271 in central zone, 130 in eastern zone, 42 in northern zone and 99 in western zone.

The province estimates there are 6,620 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The province also reported outbreaks at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney and on two wards at Colchester East Hants Health Centre. Fewer than 10 patients at each facility have tested positive.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight people in hospital on Thursday, three of whom are in ICU. There were also 686 new cases, including an additional 166 that were from a testing backlog. There are 6,131 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 1,922 active cases as of Wednesday. Seven people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported a total of 94 hospitalizations on Wednesday, including 10 people in intensive care.

