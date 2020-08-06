Skip to Main Content
Province reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday
2 known active cases remain

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 598 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday. (Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images)

No new cases were identified among 598 Nova Scotia tests that were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

There are still only two known active cases in the province.

The remaining two cases were identified on August 2 and are both connected to international travel. The individuals are self-isolating.

The province has had 65,159 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

  • Fever (chills, sweats).
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Muscle aches.
  • Sneezing.
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose.
  • Hoarse voice.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Unusual fatigue.
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste.
  • Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
