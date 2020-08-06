Province reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

No new cases were identified among 598 Nova Scotia tests that were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

There are still only two known active cases in the province.

The remaining two cases were identified on August 2 and are both connected to international travel. The individuals are self-isolating.

The province has had 65,159 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

