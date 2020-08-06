Province reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
2 known active cases remain
No new cases were identified among 598 Nova Scotia tests that were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Health.
There are still only two known active cases in the province.
The remaining two cases were identified on August 2 and are both connected to international travel. The individuals are self-isolating.
The province has had 65,159 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.
Symptoms list
People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:
- Fever (chills, sweats).
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Muscle aches.
- Sneezing.
- Nasal congestion/runny nose.
- Hoarse voice.
- Diarrhea.
- Unusual fatigue.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
