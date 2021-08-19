Nova Scotia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one recovery.

Six of the new cases were identified in the central health zone. Five of those are related to travel and one remains under investigation.

One of the new cases is in the northern zone and is related to travel. Another is in the eastern health zone and the individual is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 32 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital, in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,272 tests on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 77.2 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.8 per cent had two doses.

