Nova Scotia goes 5 days without new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for a fifth straight day Sunday.

The province has one known active case.

One person remains in hospital in intensive care, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The latest case was announced Tuesday and involves an essential worker from the western zone who travelled outside of the country.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 878 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

The province has recorded 92,348 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and seven active cases Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and one active case Saturday.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

