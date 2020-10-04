No new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority did not identify any new cases of COVID-19 among 520 tests completed on Saturday. The overall number of negative tests is 97,221.

There are still three known active cases in the province. One person remains in intensive care with the virus.

The latest case was announced on Friday. It was identified in the province's central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person has been self-isolating as required.

On Saturday, Newfoundland and Labrador identified one new case of COVID-19 with a Halifax connection. A man in his 60s who travelled to Canada from Central Africa on Sept. 29 died while self-isolating on Oct. 1.

Health officials say the man travelled to Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, Sept. 30. He travelled from Toronto to Halifax on Air Canada Flight 604, and from Halifax to Deer Lake on Air Canada Flight 8876.

N.L. health officials say the man was pre-symptomatic during travel and the risk is low, but people on the same flight should still monitor for symptoms..

Nova Scotia has recorded 1,088 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case and six active cases Saturday and is monitoring an outbreak in Maine. The new case is not connected to that outbreak in Baileyville, near St. Stephen.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. The case was travel-related. The case — a man in his 60s — died while in self-isolation. He had recently travelled to Canada from Central Africa. He travelled from Toronto to Halifax on Air Canada Flight 604 and from Halifax to Deer Lake on Air Canada Flight 8876. The province has three known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case and had two active cases on Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

