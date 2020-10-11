Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and one recovery.

The province now has four known active cases. One person remains in hospital in intensive care.

No new cases were discovered among 533 tests completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Saturday.

The three latest cases were announced Saturday. Two of the cases are related to travel outside of Canada, and the third case is a close contact, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness. The individuals have been self-isolating.

A spokesperson with Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed that the new cases are related to a possible exposure of COVID-19 on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last week.

Anyone on the flight who was exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including Oct. 15. All passengers should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until that date.

So far, the province has had 101,075 negative test results, 1,092 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported 20 new cases on Saturday with 57 active cases in the province. Nine new cases are related to an outbreak at a special care home in Moncton. Three other cases were identified in the Moncton region. Seven new cases are related to an isolated outbreak in the Campbellton/Restigouche area. One new travel-related case was identified in the Fredericton region. There are three potential exposure sites to COVID-19 in Moncton, at the Costco Optical Centre, the St-Hubert restaurant and the McDonald's restaurant on Morton Avenue. A school in Dalhousie announced a positive result on Sunday, making it the third in recent days to report a confirmed case.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All three individuals are under the age of nineteen, have been isolating and are related to a previously identified case. There are nine active cases in the province.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Sunday. Both cases are men who had travelled outside of Atlantic Canada. They have been isolating since returning. The province now has three active cases.

Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said Friday the province has no intention of changing its border protocols.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

