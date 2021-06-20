Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest number of new daily cases since April.

Both of the new cases are in the central health zone and are known contacts of previously reported cases.

There are six people in the hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

There are now 83 known active cases.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,464 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin thanked Nova Scotians for helping to bring the case numbers down and for getting vaccinated.

"This is how we take care of each other and what allows us to continue reopening our province," Rankin said.

High-risk exposure

On Sunday, Public Health issued a potential high-risk advisory for Fit4Less Gym on Dresden Row in Halifax.

Anyone who was at the weight area of the gym on the specified date and time must isolate immediately and book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals must continue self-isolating for 14 days regardless of symptoms, even with a negative test result.

Fit4Less at 1535 Dresden Row, Halifax (weight area) on June 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through June 30.

The advisory notes that potentially exposed individuals are also required to get tested again between June 22-24 and June 28-30.

Mobile testing locations

Nova Scotia's health authority said Public Health will have mobile COVID-19 testing available over the weekend in Cape Breton and West Hants.

Locations in Louisdale and Windsor will provide testing for drop-in and pre-booked appointments at the following locations:

St. Louis Catholic Parish Hall at 156 Grandique Ferry Rd., Louisdale, on Sunday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

at 156 Grandique Ferry Rd., Louisdale, on Sunday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Hants Exhibition Arena at 221 Wentworth Rd., Windsor, on Sunday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday, Public Health will have a mobile unit for drop-in and pre-booked appointments in Upper Tantallon.

Tantallon Public Library at 3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon on Monday, June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drop-in testing at all locations will be based on capacity.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases Sunday. It has 56 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases in its most recent update on Friday. The province has 22 active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

