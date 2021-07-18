Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all in the central health zone.

Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

There are now eight known active cases. There are two people in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,732 tests on Saturday.

As of Friday, 74.4 per cent of Nova Scotia's population had received a first dose of vaccine, with 48.4 per cent also having received a second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case on Sunday and has nine active cases. The province has no hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday. There are 46 active cases in the province, all but one — a person in the Eastern Health region — aboard two ships anchored in Conception Bay.

Prince Edward Island has no active cases. Residents of Canada who are vaccinated and have a P.E.I. Pass do not have to self-isolate when they arrive at the border under eased restrictions that went into effect Sunday.

MORE TOP STORIES